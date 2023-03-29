The six men are being recalled to prison, all are believed to be evading arrest.

Gwent Police officers have "worked hard, carrying out searches and following enquiries across Gwent to try and locate them to bring them into custody", a spokesperson said.

"We're now asking you to help us. If you've seen any of these suspects, or know where they may be hiding out please get in touch."

The men are:

Joshua Adams, 34, from the Newport area;

Russell Maguire, 38, from the Newport area;

Ross Appleby, 24, from the Newport area;

Sam Mulligan, 32, from the Cardiff area;

Garth Morgan, 30, from the Newport area;

Mohammed Elhariceh, 43, from the Newport area.

"We are hoping that with your help, we can bring in all six of these men into custody," Gwent Police said.

"Some of those pictured may be relying on family or friends to avoid arrest.

"We'd like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour someone who's been recalled to prison, and it could lead to a jail term.

"The men, or anyone who has information about their whereabouts, are asked to contact us immediately by calling 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter quoting the name of the man and any information.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."