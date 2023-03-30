Tom Lodge and Carl Gough took over ownership of the Muddy Toad at the Lower New Inn in Newport Road, Pontypool, on March 8.

The due are trying to “elevate the whole experience” of the Pontypool pub by serving premium wines and food.

Carl Gough and Tom Lodge (Image: The Muddy Toad)

Mr Lodge, 18, said: “I am only 18 and I have half-ownership of a pub.

“I have a Michelin star background and have worked with the likes of Gordon Ramsey, I was named best newcomer chef by Cardiff and Vale College in 2023.

“When we took over we ripped up the old menus and threw them in the bin.

“We are promoting Welsh produce and hope to capture the attention of the foodies.

The pub's most popular dish - pork (Image: The Muddy Toad)

“People know they are getting more than pub grub when they come here.

“Our menu features one-word items, it is very simple and to the point.”

The pub has been transformed with new décor, cutlery, and menus.

The menu features two meat and fish dishes, one vegetarian and one vegan and one pasta dish, with starters being their “focus point.”

Chef Tom Lodge (Image: The Muddy Toad)

The Muddy Toad has enjoyed a successful first couple of weeks, averaging 120 bookings for Sunday lunch, however co-owner Mr Gough admitted the response has been “controversial.”

Mr Gough said: “Our partnership is a match made in heaven; it feels like we have been working together for three years not three weeks.

“I think we have taken the street by storm, but it has been controversial.

“Everyone has been so kind and generous, but the pub now has a different cliental to what it would have been previously.

Steak Fritz (Image: The Muddy Toad)

“Some love it and some don’t – we are in that transitional period.

“I have three businesses: the ground floor is the pub, the first floor is for ‘Cargo Interiors’, all my career has been in that field and the second floor is for ‘Bug for Men’ a male cosmetics company that I started during covid.”

In the upcoming months the pair are aiming to start a YouTube channel on their pub and produce.