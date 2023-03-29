The teenage boy, who was a pedestrian, was involved in a collision with a gritting lorry at around 8.20am on Lansbury Park Road.

Officers arrested the driver of the gritter, a 36-year-old-man, following the collision on Thursday, March 9.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention.

Street view image of the Lansbury Park distributor road in Caerphilly (Image: Google)

Street view image of the Lansbury Park distributor road in Caerphilly

Gwent Police has today confirmed to the Argus that the boy has been discharged from hospital.

The gritter driver was later released under investigation, and nearly three weeks on police are continuing to make enquiries and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage, that were using Lansbury Park Road between 8am and 8.30am to contact us," a spokesperson for the force said.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a DM on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300076857.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."