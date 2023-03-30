AS WE welcome the scenes of spring, it is exciting to think about what is coming up in Newport this year.

The ‘Big Sesh’ will once again be returning for a free festival at the Westgate Hotel over the Easter weekend and this summer’s Caerleon Festival is rapidly taking shape.

Now into its 21st year, it was an absolute pleasure to join the hardworking volunteers of Caerleon festival last weekend for a fundraiser.

Always jam-packed full of events, the festival looks to have something for everyone and is committed to promoting both local talent and big names from beyond to celebrate the special place that is Caerleon.

You can find out all about this year’s festival here: https://caerleon-arts.org/events/

In my role as a Member of Senedd, I’m forever impressed by the enthusiasm and knowledge of Newport’s school pupils.

Recent visits to St Woolos Primary and a meeting with Malpas Church in Wales Primary School provided the opportunity to be grilled by the next generation of journalists.

With questions on everything from the NHS to government priorities, they certainly put me through my paces; it’s genuinely always a pleasure to discuss the things that matter to our youngest generation and to see the hard work and dedication of our school staff.

A shout out to the fantastic businesses I’ve visited this month. There is so much talent in our city.

My Salah Mat creator, engineer, and Newportian, Kamal Ali, runs an international company from Pill Industrial Estate. During a recent visit he shared with me the story behind his creation and how his son wanted to learn to worship alongside him.

The first of its kind, the interactive prayer mat has been a huge success. A real moment of pride for Newport.

One of the largest in the word, KLA corporation are an industry-leading semiconductor manufacturer.

It was a pleasure to have had the opportunity to visit their Ringland site ahead of their anticipated move to Tredegar Park and talk all things R&D, skills, STEM, diversity, and school engagement.

OpenView is the largest privately owned security company in the UK with its hub located in Pill bringing many quality jobs to the local area. I applaud Mark and his team to his commitment to Newport and local people.

As always, if there is anything at all I can help with related to the Senedd, or if you have any issues or concerns, please get in touch. Your comments and suggestions are always welcome: Jayne.Bryant@Senedd.Wales or 01633 376627.