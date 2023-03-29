Callum Baker, 18, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, had gathered litter, including empty McDonald’s paper bags, lit it and thrown it on top of Daniel Cooke in Newport.

His clothes caught fire and had it not been for members of the public going to his aid, the consequences could have been “fatal”.

Baker and the boy were riding on an e-bike when they spotted their powerless victim on Bridge Street during the early hours of the morning.

Andrew Davies, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court the defendants had “circled” their prey.

The 32-year-old Mr Cooke suffered 2.5 per cent burns to his body, including his back, arms and lower leg.

Mr Davies said Baker and the boy had made four attempts to set him ablaze with the shocking footage played to the court.

“They were circling around him,” he said.

“The defendants placed the burning bags at the back of the back of the head area of Mr Cooke who was still intoxicated and can be seen falling into the flames.

“There was significant pre-planning or premeditation and the victim was obviously vulnerable because he was unconscious at the time.

“And there was the use of a highly dangerous weapon in the burning bags.

“There were permanent and irreversible injuries caused to him.”

The court heard Mr Cooke was taken to Cwmbran’s Grange University Hospital where he was treated for his injuries which included a 15cm burn to his back.

Baker, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport and the youth both pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Thursday, September 2022.

They had no previous convictions.

David Pinnell, representing Baker, and Stuart John, for the boy, said their clients had already served the equivalent of a 12-month sentence after being remanded in custody following their arrests.

Their lawyers added that the defendants had both pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity.

Judge Hywel James told the pair: “You collected litter and set it on fire before placing the lit paper on top of Daniel Cooke who was slumped, and it would appear in a comatose state, on a stone bench in Newport city centre.

“As a result of your actions his clothing caught fire.

“Thankfully he was awoken and were it not for the immediate reaction of passers-by the consequences of your actions could have been at significantly more serious if not fatal.”

Baker was sentenced to a two-year community order.

He must carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a four-month curfew between 8pm and 7am.

The boy was sentenced to a 12-month intensive referral order.