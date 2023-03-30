Independent Panel Members are required to assist misconduct hearings in determining a fair and evidence-based judgment about a particular police officer’s conduct and in agreeing an appropriate sanction.

An Independent Panel Member considers evidence from witnesses, hears submissions from parties to the hearing and makes informed decisions as to the outcome. They must have the ability to challenge the other panel members in a constructive but non-confrontational manner.

Police and Crime Commissioners across Wales are looking to appoint up to 24 Independent Panel Members. It is a paid role, with expenses and travel covered. Applicants are invited to submit their applications by Monday, April 17.

South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael stated: “Independent Panel Members play a key role in the misconduct process within the police service.

“Their independence brings an impartial voice and a vital transparency to misconduct proceedings which is essential for public trust and confidence.

“This really is an opportunity to make an important contribution to the efficiency and the effectiveness of the police service. Anybody who has the right skillset and who is interested should get in touch for more information or submit an application.”

For anybody interested in applying for the role, further details, including a person specification and application form, can be found at www.northwales-pcc.gov.uk/vacancies