Tegan Badham, a 22-year-old beautician from Cwmbran, was at Kings Cross on Sunday, July 10, waiting for the Tube to Finsbury Park when she slipped and fell onto the tracks.

Luckily for Ms Badham, a quick-thinking stranger was able to pull her from the tracks just before the train was due to arrive. Trains on the London Underground pull into the stations just minutes apart.

Speaking to the Argus at the time, she said: “I feel like I shouldn’t be here, like I cheated death.”

Now, Ms Badham has appeared on BBC's Reunion Hotel - presented by the One Show's Alex Jones - to meet the man who saved her life.

The episode was filmed a month after the event and sees people reunited with others who have made an impact in their lives.

"This was my first solo trip with friends without an adult around to look after us," Ms Badham said, recalling the day of the incident.

"It was fun to be in the city on your own.

She was on her way to see Nicki Minaj at Wireless Festival.

"If he hadn’t helped me I’d be dead," she said.

"I could hear people shouting that the train was coming."

She said she was “a little bundle of anxiety” to meet the man who had saved her.

"I’ve had plenty of nightmares from it. I don’t think it’s really hit me yet," she said.

Paramedics had told Ms Badham that if she hadn't been wearing rubber-soled boots, she "most probably would have died".

"When I looked up, he was gone," she said.

"The train that was coming was his train."

It was a meeting "like a film", according to presented Alex Jones.

Ms Badham said: "If he wasn’t there, I’d be roast beef."

A social media campaign to find him ended up going viral, but the pair had never met. Until now.

Arriving at the hotel, Anthony Smith, a hotel developer from Australia by way of Camden, is described as a superhero and a knight in shining armour.

"Looking back on it maybe it was something like that, I’m not a strong guy," he said.

"I think it was instinctive. Luckily it worked out.

"I didn’t think the train would leave, but the doors closed straight away. It was all over just like that."

He said he hugely regretted getting on the train so soon after the incident.

"You're going to be able to outdo any anecdote from now on," Alex Jones joked.

Mr Smith replied: "It’s nice to feel you’ve had an impact on someone’s life."

The pair are then reunited and embrace.

Ms Badham shows Mr Smith a tattoo she got to commemorate the day – a lightning bolt. He agrees to get a matching tattoo.

He tells her that the first thing she told him when he pulled her from the tracks was “get my phone”, despite it now being under a train.

At the end of the show it is revealed that Ms Badham doesn’t intend on travelling on the Underground ever again.

So, Anthony is planning to travel to Cwmbran to meet her family.

Reunion Hotel is on BBC Two (BBC One Wales) on Thursday, April 6 at 8pm.

It will also be on iPlayer.