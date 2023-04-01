A MAN was warned he faces jail after a jury found him guilty of dangerous driving.

Mark Bond committed the offence on High Street, Blaina in a Ford Transit van last August.

He was convicted following a trial at Newport Crown Court.

Bond, of Tillery Road, Abertillery had denied the charge.

The 31-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Judge Hywel James told Bond he faced a prison term and remanded him in custody until his sentence on April 26.

A pre-sentence report was ordered.