A MAN was warned he faces jail after a jury found him guilty of dangerous driving.
Mark Bond committed the offence on High Street, Blaina in a Ford Transit van last August.
He was convicted following a trial at Newport Crown Court.
Bond, of Tillery Road, Abertillery had denied the charge.
The 31-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
Judge Hywel James told Bond he faced a prison term and remanded him in custody until his sentence on April 26.
A pre-sentence report was ordered.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article