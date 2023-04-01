We look at their cases.

Dean Kelsey

A dealer sold more than £60,000 of worth of heroin through a drugs line.

Dean Kelsey, 35, from Ebbw Vale pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin as well as possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

He was jailed was three years and four months at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

MORE NEWS: Gangsters jailed for flooding streets with class A drugs

Jason May

Jason May subjected his girlfriend to a campaign of horrifying domestic violence.

The 35-year-old punched, strangled, headbutted and dragged Anna Meek by her hair.

The defendant, who lived in Abertillery at the time, was jailed for 45 months after he pleaded guilty to four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

May was also made the subject of a 15-year restraining order.

READ MORE: Teenagers who set a drunken man on fire as he lay unconscious on a bench walk free

Leon Orphan

Thief Leon Orphan stole Ferrero Rocher chocolates and baby milk during a shoplifting spree.

Tesco Express, Game, Holland & Barrett and Sainsbury’s in Newport city centre fell victim to the 21-year-old.

Orphan, of Commercial Road, Newport was sent to prison for 36 weeks.

Nico Hodkinson

A woman feared for her life after her jealous boyfriend pushed her head under water when she was having a bath.

She thought she was going to drown as thug Nico Hodkinson submerged her face before bringing it up and shoving it back down again.

The terrifying attack happened last August as the 28-year-old accused his then girlfriend of cheating on him.

Hodkinson from Ebbw Vale was jailed for 14 months after he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Justin Nichols

A suspected drink-driver staggered from his car and ran off after crashing into another motorist when he drove through a red light.

Justin Nichols was already banned from driving until 2027 when he smashed into a Welsh Ambulance Service worker on her way to work on Newport’s Duckpool Road.

The woman suffered bruising as well as “psychological harm” after he hit her in a Honda Civic as she was waiting at traffic lights.

Nichols, 27, of Llanthewy Road, Newport, who admitted dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, was jailed for 18 months.

Chris Holyfield

Chris Holyfield made nuisance calls to the emergency services and the police 101 line.

The 41-year-old from Chepstow pleaded guilty to persistently making use of a public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety.

Holyfield also admitted failing to provide a specimen when he was suspected of drink-driving in Abergavenny.

The defendant was jailed for six months.