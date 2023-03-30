The incident happened near Pencoed, between Bridgend and Cardiff Central, and was reported by National Rail Enquiries shortly before 5am.

"Lines have reopened between Cardiff Central and Bridgend following the earlier incident where a person was hit by a train," the organisation said at 7.20am.

"Trains may still be delayed by up to 30 minutes or cancelled whilst service recovers.

"Disruption is expected until 7.30am."

The organisation had previously warned there could be disruption until 10am.

"If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to," National Rail Enquiries added. "You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat."

The incident has affected Great Western Railway services between London Paddington and Swansea and Carmarthen.

Transport for Wales services to and from Manchester Piccadilly, Aberdare, Pontypridd, Cheltenham Spa, Crewe, Caerphilly, Cardiff Central and Bridgend, Maesteg, Milford Haven, Carmarthen, Pembroke Dock and Swansea were also affected.