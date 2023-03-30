The tour comes after the release of her latest album Higher Than Heaven which fans got to hear in February.

Speaking about the new album, Goulding said: “There was definitely a darkness about (the past two years) that was palpable in the studio, with everyone having gone through it differently.

“I think for that reason, nobody wanted to sit and agonise over some relationship or some drama. So that’s how this album came together.

“(Higher Than Heaven) is about being passionately in love. But it’s a hyper form of love, almost like a drug-induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there’s the potential for a crash.”

How to buy Ellie Goulding tickets

If you’d like to see Goulding perform live this autumn, here’s how you can.

Tickets to Ellie Goulding shows will become available on Thursday, April 6 at 9am via Ticketmaster.

Ellie Goulding UK tour dates

Barrowland, Glasgow – October 18

O2 City Hall, Newcastle – October 19

Academy, Manchester – October 20

O2 Institute, Birmingham – October 23

Roundhouse, London – October 24

