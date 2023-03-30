Ellie Goulding has announced a tour which will see her perform across the UK later this year.
The tour comes after the release of her latest album Higher Than Heaven which fans got to hear in February.
Speaking about the new album, Goulding said: “There was definitely a darkness about (the past two years) that was palpable in the studio, with everyone having gone through it differently.
“I think for that reason, nobody wanted to sit and agonise over some relationship or some drama. So that’s how this album came together.
“(Higher Than Heaven) is about being passionately in love. But it’s a hyper form of love, almost like a drug-induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there’s the potential for a crash.”
How to buy Ellie Goulding tickets
If you’d like to see Goulding perform live this autumn, here’s how you can.
Tickets to Ellie Goulding shows will become available on Thursday, April 6 at 9am via Ticketmaster.
Ellie Goulding UK tour dates
- Barrowland, Glasgow – October 18
- O2 City Hall, Newcastle – October 19
- Academy, Manchester – October 20
- O2 Institute, Birmingham – October 23
- Roundhouse, London – October 24
The tour celebrates the release of the singer’s latest album, Higher Than Heaven.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here