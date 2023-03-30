Timothy Dalton, who was born in Colwyn Bay, played the role of James Bond in The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989) in the 80s.

Now fellow Welsh actor Luke Evans, who hails from Pontypool, could be about to step into the role of 007.

Evans, known for his roles in the Fast and Furious and Hobbit franchises, is among the favourites to fill the big shoes left by Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Craig ended his time as Bond in 2021 following the release of No Time to Die which was his fifth movie as the Ian Fleming-created secret agent.

A decision is still yet to be made on who his replacement will be, but speculation continues to circulate around who will be the next Bond.

Evans currently sits 15th favourite with both William Hill and Paddy Power at 16/1.

The role of 007 is famously one of the best-kept secrets in the movie world.

Evans has been asked about his link to the role on a number of occasions.

When quizzed about the topic on BBC Breakfast in December, he said: “If one more person asks me this… I have no answers for you, I don’t know.

“My answer is, and it will stay, I’m honoured that I’m part of that little group of actors who have been talked about to play this iconic role.

“Whoever it is, its big shoes to fill.

“I wouldn’t say no. I don’t think anybody in my position would say no to that role.”

He went on to joke he could be a musical bond and sing the theme tune for the movie as well.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson favorite to become next James Bond

Bookies have Aaron Taylor-Johnson, known for his roles in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Kick Ass, as the favourite to take over as 007.

William Hill has the actor at 6/4 odds, narrowly ahead of Henry Cavill (Superman and The Witcher) at 9/4.

Next James Bond Betting Odds: Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson back into JOINT FAVOURITES at 2/1 to be the next Bond! #JamesBond #HenryCavill #AaronTaylorJohnson



More odds available 👉 https://t.co/5KvwttBUC8



18+ https://t.co/L3JVVbTbK8 — Betting Tips at OLBG.com (@OLBG) March 27, 2023

The pair had been joint favourites as recently as a few days ago, however, Taylor-Johnson has now inched ahead in the betting market.

Happy Valley's James Norton has been the biggest market mover in the past month according to betting agent OLBG.

Norton has seen his popularity grow since the release of the final season of the popular BBC series Happy Valley earlier this year.

The actor, who played Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley, has seen his odds slashed from 7/1 to just 3/1 to be the next Bond.

London-born Norton has been linked to the role since as far back as 2018.

In an interview on ITV's This Morning he said: "It (being considered for the role of James Bond) is bizarre and a massive compliment, but it's pure speculation."

Tom Hardy (Venom, Legend and Peaker Blinders) and Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton) round out the top five favorites.

Luther actor, Idris Elba remains one of the top 10 favourites to take on the role despite announcing earlier this year he wouldn't be taking on the role of James Bond.

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai in February he all but ruled himself out of the running to play 007 saying he wanted to concentrate on his role in Luther.

Elba said: “You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,’ but I’m not going to be that guy.

“I’m going to be John Luther. That’s who I am.”

Bookies are also offering odds on whether the James Bond franchise will go to streaming only.

The latest betting odds say there's a 22% chance that James Bond will be streaming only.