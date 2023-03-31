FIRE crews were called to a rather unusual incident near Abergavenny on Wednesday, after a horse got into a spot of bother.
The horse, named Jack, had managed to get stuck in a muddy ditch in Pandy, near the Welsh border.
Luckily, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) crews from Abergavenny and Merthyr Tydfil were soon on-scene to help the stricken steed.
In a wonderfully pun-filled statement, a SWFRS spokesperson said: "Neigh-d a hand?
"Jack managed to stirrup some trouble for himself in Pandy, by getting stuck in a muddy ditch.
"Crews from Abergavenny and Merthyr Tydfil galloped to the rescue, saddled with specialist equipment to assist the horse back on his hooves."
