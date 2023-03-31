The horse, named Jack, had managed to get stuck in a muddy ditch in Pandy, near the Welsh border.

Luckily, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) crews from Abergavenny and Merthyr Tydfil were soon on-scene to help the stricken steed.

In a wonderfully pun-filled statement, a SWFRS spokesperson said: "Neigh-d a hand?

"Jack managed to stirrup some trouble for himself in Pandy, by getting stuck in a muddy ditch.

"Crews from Abergavenny and Merthyr Tydfil galloped to the rescue, saddled with specialist equipment to assist the horse back on his hooves."