Gabi, who is currently being looked after by All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir, has already had an eventful life.

Born in Romania, she probably lived with a family from a puppy before becoming a stray, She was taken to a ‘kill shelter’ but as rescued by UK charity Lisabela Rescue.

She found a new home in North Wales, but her adopter is no longer able to look after her and give her the attention and care she needs due to health issues – and that’s how she found herself at All Creatures Great and Small.

Gabi is a very sociable dog and adores being around human and makes friends very easily.

She is not reactive to other dogs and has no interest in the cats who live at the Sanctuary. She does need to lose some weight as she is currently 27kg.

She also made a few bids for freedom at her previous home, which is believed to be due to not being able to got for walks with her previous owner. Therefore, any potential adopters must have fencing or walls of at least seven or eight feet to stop her getting out.

Gabi should make a wonderful pet for the right people.

Gabi’s perfect home would have adults and children aged 12 and older, as well as possibly another calm dog, or cats who are not fazed by dogs.

Prior experience with ex-street dogs would be useful, but isn’t essential. Her new owners should be willing to continue helping her lose weight with plenty of walks and exercise.

For more details contact allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/