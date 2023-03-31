Newport was the only applicant in Wales which failed to secure freeport status, losing out to Anglesey and a joint venture between Milford Haven and Port Talbot.

The city will instead look to develop an existing industry, pinning its hopes of future jobs and investment on semiconductors, tiny components used in everything from fridges to military hardware.

Earlier this week, the Welsh Government announced it would back the expansion of a city semiconductor manufacturer at a new site in Celtic Lakes, near Duffryn, bringing an estimated 290 new jobs to Newport.

Speaking after a trip to California to meet the firm's leaders, economy minister Vaughan Gething said he had promoted Wales as "a nation with a thriving semiconductor cluster" and said the Welsh Government would "create new green jobs in the industries of the future".

He also called on the UK Government to publish a strategy for the national semiconductor industry.

City council leader Jane Mudd said she was "pleased the minister has reaffirmed support for the expansion of this important sector and that his plans include updating infrastructure on the Celtic Lakes site and skills development".

"I also back his call for the UK Government to prove its commitment with a fully-funded strategy to make the sector in Newport a global leader in a technology used by people across the world that is providing hundreds of high quality jobs," she said.

"Newport’s semiconductor cluster is very much an industry for today and tomorrow, and it must not be left behind. The potential is enormous and must be realised, not just for the benefit of the city and the region but for Wales and the UK."

Vaughan Gething (right) visiting SPTS in Newport in 2021.

The investment will slightly soften the blow of missing out on the freeport bid, which would have brought an estimated 24,000 jobs to Newport and the surrounding area, including Cardiff Airport and Blaenau Gwent.

In the Senedd, Mr Gething said the unsuccessful bid would be "very disappointing news for all involved, and I do appreciate the huge amount of resource that went into the development of their bid".

He added: "We are keen to build on that in any way that we can outside of the freeport process. I continue to recognise the pivotal role that the semiconductor industry plays in the area and how crucial that sector is to both the Welsh and UK economy, now and in the future... This would deliver a major boost for Newport, a city that with global standing in this sector."