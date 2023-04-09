CAST your mind back to the 1980s when a trip to the shops was something special and there were a range of stores selling everything from records to pick 'n' mix sweets.
We delved into our archives to find some great pictures from a time when internet shopping was a world away and Gwent high streets were thriving.
The Great British Burger
Long before we had a McDonald's In Newport there was the Great British Burger. Located on the corner of Friars Street and Upper Dock Street, the restaurant had bright red signage with a little Union Flag. It was a sit down restaurant where meals were served on plates, rather than a takeaway. The restaurant was eventually taken over by Wimpy in the 80s, selling delights such as the cheese-egg burger, frankfurter benders, fruit cocktail sundaes and ice cream floaters.
Chelsea Girl
Chelsea Girl - along with Dolcis, C&A and Tammy Girl - were the go-to place for high street fashion in the 1980s. Packed with the trendiest clothes and blasting the top ten music at the time, these chains were decorated with 80s bright colours and bold graphics and provided everything you needed for the school disco. So many people walked straight from their Saturday job to spend their hard-earned wages here.
Our Price
This was one of the largest stores in the UK selling records and tapes in the 1980s and every high street had a chain. It had a catchy advertising slogan 'Get Down To Our Price' and this is where you flocked to get the latest singles and albums. Who remembers pulling out the little sleeve inside a tape where all the lyrics to each song were written?
Woolworth
Another British-owned legendary company that sold absolutely everything from records to sweets, clothes and household items. Again, there was a Woolies on every high street and stores would be packed at Christmas as people flocked to buy the latest toys, home entertainment and confectionary. The store was well known for its pick 'n' mix selections.
