We delved into our archives to find some great pictures from a time when internet shopping was a world away and Gwent high streets were thriving.

The Great British Burger

Long before we had a McDonald's In Newport there was the Great British Burger. Located on the corner of Friars Street and Upper Dock Street, the restaurant had bright red signage with a little Union Flag. It was a sit down restaurant where meals were served on plates, rather than a takeaway. The restaurant was eventually taken over by Wimpy in the 80s, selling delights such as the cheese-egg burger, frankfurter benders, fruit cocktail sundaes and ice cream floaters.

Chelsea Girl

Chelsea Girl - along with Dolcis, C&A and Tammy Girl - were the go-to place for high street fashion in the 1980s. Packed with the trendiest clothes and blasting the top ten music at the time, these chains were decorated with 80s bright colours and bold graphics and provided everything you needed for the school disco. So many people walked straight from their Saturday job to spend their hard-earned wages here.

Our Price

This was one of the largest stores in the UK selling records and tapes in the 1980s and every high street had a chain. It had a catchy advertising slogan 'Get Down To Our Price' and this is where you flocked to get the latest singles and albums. Who remembers pulling out the little sleeve inside a tape where all the lyrics to each song were written?

Woolworth

Another British-owned legendary company that sold absolutely everything from records to sweets, clothes and household items. Again, there was a Woolies on every high street and stores would be packed at Christmas as people flocked to buy the latest toys, home entertainment and confectionary. The store was well known for its pick 'n' mix selections.

British Homes Stores

BHS department store was a long-standing chain on the high street selling clothes, fragrance, beauty products and home items. In Newport there was a popular cafe upstairs selling great food and where everyone we knew seemed to have a Saturday job. Who remembers being taken here every August summer holiday for school uniform?

Littlewoods

A direct rival to BHS and Marks and Spencer for selling men's and women's clothing, the store was on Commercial Street in Newport for decades and employed hundreds of staff. As well as clothing and home items, this store had a popular food section including a deli area. Who remembers pulling a ticket with a number on and waiting to be served meat and cheese over the counter?

Mothercare