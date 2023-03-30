PICTURES have been released in the hunt for an arsonist after a fire at a canoe centre near the Monmouthshire border.
Officers investigating an arson attack in Symonds Yat are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries.
The arson happened at the Wye Dean Canoe Centre in Symonds Yat Road in Symonds Yat between 9pm and 9.25pm on Monday, March 20.
The fire caused hundreds of pounds of damage at the canoe centre.
The man pictured in the CCTV images arrived in what is thought to be a black Audi A4 estate car, it appears from the images there were other people in the car.
Anyone with information that may help is asked to contact PC Daryl Kift on 07773 034256 or email Daryl.kift@westmercia.police.uk
You can also anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously
