On Tuesday, March 28, Maindee Primary School welcomed families from all backgrounds and cultures for the ritual, which takes place every day during Ramadan when Muslims break their fast after the sun sets, and share a meal together.

It all started with an idea from a group of Year 6 pupils after seeing their teachers attend the local mosque for Iftar during Ramadan last year.

Together, with school staff they planned and organised the event to share their culture and spread the message of Ramadan throughout their community.

One pupil, who was part of the designated Iftar Committee said: “This is the best Ramadan ever, I will never forget hosting Iftar in school.”

Imams from the local mosques were invited in to school to share a message of peace with all who attended and lead the call to prayer.

Pupils from Year 6 planned the evening, and shared their learning about the holy month of Ramadan including digital presentations, artwork, Welsh writing, video guides on how to pray and mosque designs built on Minecraft.

Staff were also given the option to fast on this day if they should wish to do so in order to fully experience the fasting, with their last meal being Tuesday morning at 5.21am.

Headteacher Jo Cueto, said: “This will become an annual event as part of our whole school Peace Plan that drives our curriculum.

"Celebrating diversity is at the heart of all of our work at Maindee. We are looking forward to celebrating Eid.”

Ravi Baksh, a former pupil of Maindee and now one of the Year 6 teachers helped pupils to organise the event.

He said: “It was lovely to see all of our families celebrating Ramadan and learning about Islam.

"Hopefully it is something we can continue to build on further next year.”

What happens during Ramadan?





Ramadan is one of the most sacred times for people of the Muslim faith.

During this month, Muslims observe a strict daily fast from dawn until sunset.

They are not allowed to eat or drink, not even water, during these daylight hours.