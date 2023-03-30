The cyclist was a 28-year-old Newport man, and his injuries were "not thought to be life-changing", police said following the incident, which happened one month ago on Tuesday, February 28.

A car was also involved in the crash and the driver, a 26-year-old-man, also from Newport, was arrested under suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving.

Police said that driver remains released under investigation, and that "enquiries are ongoing".

A witness appeal remains active as police try to piece together their investigation into the crash, which happened at around 10.30pm in Corporation Road, between the junctions with Telford Street and Cromwell Road.

"We’re asking for witnesses, or any motorists with dash-cam footage that were in the area between 10pm and 11pm, to contact us," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300067008 with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."