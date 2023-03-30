Bottles of alcohol were reportedly stolen in two separate incidents earlier this month at a coffee shop and a restaurant.

Meanwhile, another coffee shop reported an "attempted break-in" and damage to the premises a few weeks later.

Gwent Police said it was unable to say whether there was any possible link between the incidents, because the investigations were "ongoing".

Independent cafe Rogue Fox Coffee House was reportedly targeted at the end of last month by an "unknown person", according to police, in an incident which prompted an angry response from customers.

Rogue Fox Coffee House the day after the suspected break-in. (Image: Newsquest)

"We received a report of a burglary in Clytha Park Road, Newport, after a shop was broken into by an unknown person between 2pm on Sunday, February 26, and 7.30am on Monday, February 27," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

"A quantity of cash and alcohol were reportedly taken during the burglary.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300064752."

A fortnight later, The Pod bar and restaurant, at the eastern edge of the city's Town Bridge, was the scene of another reported burglary.

CCTV from The Pod of the suspected break-in. (Image: The Pod)

CCTV footage from the business appeared to show a person using a hammer to gain entry. Footage also appeared to show a person approaching the bar to take bottles of alcohol.

The footage was reportedly passed on to Gwent Police for further investigation.

On that incident, the police spokesperson said: "We had a call at about 6.40am on Tuesday, March 14 reporting a burglary at the Pod Restaurant.

"Enquiries are ongoing, including the review of CCTV material.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact police using the same process, this time quoting 2300081152.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.

On March 22, staff at Quarters Coffee, in Millennium Walk at the eastern edge of the River Usk footbridge, said they had been targeted in an "attempted break-in".

In a post accompanied by a photograph appearing to show damage to their glass door, they said the incident "sucks" and was an "expensive fix" but described the business as "open as usual".