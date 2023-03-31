The money is what was left in the kitty of £746,000 that was used to help residents deal with the cost-of living crisis over the winter.

Back in September the council produced a tailor-made package of initiatives for the Discretionary Cost of Living Support Scheme.

The money came from the Welsh Government and was given to local authorities so that they could decide for themselves where the money needs to be used.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, on Thursday March 30, councillors decided what to do with the remaining money.

Council leader Cllr Steve Thomas said: “The amendments we are bringing in this report are because the scheme has almost run its course and we do have some more money that we can use.

“They need to be utilised by tomorrow (March 31, the end of the financial year) and the reason for the lateness is that we needed to allow as much time as we can for people to apply.

“We are proposing a contribution of £1,000 to organisations and groups providing warm spaces across the borough and this will extend their current provision by a further three months.”

“An additional £5,000 grant is to be made to Blaenau Gwent Foodbank and other food distribution groups operating and supporting the residents of Blaenau Gwent.

“An contribution of £50,000 goes to the Citizen’s Advice Bureau to enable extension of the enhanced service that has been developed as a dedicated resource working from the community hubs.”

Cllr Hodgins said: “It’s nice to see that the money is being fully used – they are worthwhile and just causes.”

But he was concerned that the fund had such a short time left to run and receive applications.

“This could be a problem, I just want to make sure everyone gets what they want,” said Cllr Hodgins.

Resources chief officer, Rhian Hayden said: “We are proposing to make these additional payments to organisations who made an application under the original scheme.”

“We’re not asking them to re-apply, we are intending to make an automatic second payment to these organisations so that they have the funding as soon as possible.”

Councillors agreed the report unanimously.