The incident, which occurred in the morning, involved a pick-up truck and a lorry which crashed travelling on the M4 westbound between junction 24 for the Coldra and junction 25 at Caerleon.

Three lanes were blocked due to the crash, which was reported to Gwent Police at around 8.50am, which caused “severe” delays throughout the day.

Gwent Police were at the scene and advised motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes while the stretch of road was closed.

They said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision involving a pick-up truck and a lorry on the M4 in Newport at around 8.50am.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire [and Rescue Service].”

The road was closed between junctions 24 and junctions 25 heading west with diversions in place while emergency services were at the scene.

Slow moving traffic, via the hard shoulder, was reported due to the two-vehicle collision.

Recovery arrived at the scene before 12pm, but Traffic Wales reported that the three lanes on the M4 would remain closed until gritters attended for a “clean-up” of the road.

At 12.45pm Traffic Wales reported that two out of three lanes had been reopened with heavy congestion remaining in the area. By 1.18pm all three lanes had been reopened but there was “residual congestion” in the area following the closures.

Gwent Police confirmed that the westbound carriageway was reopened, adding: