MEMBERS of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been out and about in all weather recently to bring us snapshots of spring from across Gwent.
It's fair to say the conditions have been changeable at best.
However, that has resulted in a range of fantastic pictures from our camera club members.
How do I join the South Wales Argus Camera Club?
Simply search for South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook and click join.
Only photos from the Gwent area will be approved, and please remember to add where the picture was taken.
Tredegar House Lake. Picture: Vivienne Lloyd
Pwll Ddu. Picture: Yasmin Gedney
Beechwood Park. Picture: Rachel Newnes
Belle Vue Park. Picture: John Hamblen
Caerleon. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Clydach. Picture: Matthew Morris
Five Locks. Picture: Lee Kershaw
The Kymin. Picture: Nathan Edwards
New Inn. Picture: Fatman Richards
