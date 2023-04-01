It's fair to say the conditions have been changeable at best.

However, that has resulted in a range of fantastic pictures from our camera club members.

How do I join the South Wales Argus Camera Club?





Simply search for South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook and click join.

Only photos from the Gwent area will be approved, and please remember to add where the picture was taken.

Tredegar House Lake. Picture: Vivienne Lloyd

Pwll Ddu. Picture: Yasmin Gedney

Beechwood Park. Picture: Rachel Newnes

Belle Vue Park. Picture: John Hamblen

Caerleon. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Clydach. Picture: Matthew Morris

Five Locks. Picture: Lee Kershaw

The Kymin. Picture: Nathan Edwards

New Inn. Picture: Fatman Richards