Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Kaiser Khalifa was born a week early on St David’s Day (March 1, 2023) at the Grange University Hospital weighing 6lb 11oz. His parents are Chantelle Roberts and Faris Khalifa who live in Newport.

Robbie Charles Kelly was born at 33 weeks and four days due to pre-eclampsia. He was born on St Patrick’s Day (March 17, 2023) at the Grange University Hospital weighing 5lb 11oz and is “doing really well” according to parents, Sophie and Nathan Kelly, of Newport. He has three older siblings: 18-year-old Iestyn, 16-year-old Faith, and three-year-old Regan.

Iris Rose Gwyer is a rainbow baby and was born a week after her due date on February 24, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital weighing 7lb 10oz. Her parents Jordanne Morgan and Andrew Gwyer are “besotted” with her. She will live in Croesyceiliog along with her six-year-old brother Theo and four-year-old sister Ivie.

Colby Wheeler-Gilbert was born two weeks early on March 16, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital weighing 6lb 5oz. His due date was March 30 and his parents are Elise Wheeler and Billy Gilbert who live in Newport.

Luca John Taylor was born on January 9, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital weighing 6lb 1oz. His parents are Sophie Hall – who was induced at 37 weeks with Luca arriving two days later - and Ryan Taylor and he lives in Caldicot.