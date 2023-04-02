WONDERING what to do with that spare £3.5 million you found down the side of the sofa?

This huge detached property near Chepstow dates back to 1790 but was renovated and extended in 2010.

Stoulgrove House combines the original Georgian inspired design with contemporary features and is being marketed by PA Black for £3,500,000.

The grand entrance hall includes marble flooring and a period Chesney fireplace with a Georgian grate and gas fire, plus an archway into the inner hall.

A Chesney fireplace with a gas fire is also in the lounge, along with inset spotlights and coving to ceiling. French doors open to the back gardens.

The dining room has an orangery-style glass roof, with this room also boasting oak parquet floor, inset spotlights, speakers and coving to ceiling.

The heart of any home is the kitchen and this property has an “impressive” bespoke kitchen fitted with an array of walnut and painted units.

Granite worktops include featured lighting, glass fronted display units, larder unit and a large feature island. There are numerous intregrated appliances for culinary needs.

The ground floor also includes:

  • A utility room with plumbing for a washing machine and dryer;
  • A study with a Chesney fireplace and built in bookcase;
  • A games room with oak parquet flooring and feature coving lighting;
  • A cloakroom which includes a bespoke handmade Madagascar wood bowl hand basin unit.

The property’s basement includes a boiler room, plus a cinema room which includes a surround sound system, with five speakers, and projector.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor including the master bedroom suite which boasts French doors to a balcony, a Chesney stone fireplace, and an integrated music system.

This bedroom houses a dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

This marble tiled bathroom includes a walk in shower, plus a freestanding cast iron claw foot bathtub and Sonos speakers.

The other bedrooms on this floor have Chesney fireplaces, plus glazed wardrobes and ceiling speakers. 

The family bathroom includes a free standing feature rolltop bath and a double walk-in wet room shower.

The second floor of this property houses two bedrooms – one is an en-suite with a double walk-in shower.

Outside there is a double storey double garage with a Hawkins clock tower. There is also a toilet, store rooms, and greenhouse with raised beds.

The six-acre plot combine of woodland, fields, plus a walled garden with fruit trees, rose arch, a magnolia tree and several plant packed herbaceous borders.

The garden has various stone paved paths leading to areas such as a secluded courtyard, a dry gravel garden, the Parterre, a large patio, rockery, trickling waterfall and pond.

The listing is online at bit.ly/40IRFDA