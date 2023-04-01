KAL JENKINS, 23, of Arael View, Abertillery was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to harassment.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, attend 29 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme, was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and has to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

ELLA ROWLANDS, 25, of Gwern Avenue, Senghenydd, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 15 months after she admitted drink-driving on St Cenydd Road with 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on January 26.

She was fined £138 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £55 surcharge.

CORY SCOTT SZADE, 22, of Dylan Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Pengam Road on November 11, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KEVIN GILES, 25, of Riverside Drive, Pontypool was ordered to pay £428 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he threw down, dropped, or otherwise deposited a cigarette and left it in the car park at Lidl in Brynmawr on October 3, 2022.

PHILLIP POWELL, 54, of Raglan Road, Hengoed, Caerphilly was fined £300 after he admitted harassment and causing criminal damage to a door lock.

He was ordered to pay a £120 surcharge, £100 compensation and £85 costs.

MATTHEW EDWARDS, 32, of James Street, Markham, near Blackwood was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink-driving with 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Pantycefn Road on December 20, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge.

ROBERT DAVEY, 34, of Dart Road, Bettws, Newport was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine on Monnow Way on January 11.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge.

AARON PUGSLEY, 36, of Hill Crest View, Cwmtillery, Abertillery was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted causing criminal damage to an internal wall on December 6, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

MARK DAVIES, 55, of Greenway Road, Trowbridge, Cardiff was jailed for 10 months but the sentence suspended for 18 months after he admitted taking a Vauxhall Vivaro without consent, driving while disqualified on Graig y Fedw, Abertridwr, Caerphilly and stealing power tools worth £4,000.

He was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a six-month curfew, banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £4,000 compensation.