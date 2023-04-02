TOBIAS FORD, 26, of Welland Circle, Bettws, Newport was ordered to pay £896 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding an electric bike without insurance on Ailesbury Street on October 27, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBBIE HERBERT, 21, of Lansdowne Gardens, Llantarnam, Cwmbran was ordered to pay £150 in a fine and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Cwmbran Drive on November 8, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOHN NEATE, 54, of Dale View, Nantyglo was jailed for 14 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the A40 in Monmouth on March 9.

MARTIN WALKLEY, 60, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale was ordered to pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 30, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL JAMES, 26, of Llewellyn Drive, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the Van Community Centre on March 9.

He was fined £253 and ordered to pay a £101 surcharge and £85 costs.

TRACEY ELLIS, 45, of Dylan Drive, Caerphilly has to pay £170 compensation after she admitted stealing a handbag from the Caerphilly Cwtch on December 4, 2022.

She was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

JONATHAN DAVIES, 41, of Clos Gronw, Blackwood was fined £120 after he admitted possession of a knife at St David’s Service Station and possession of cannabis on June 20, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

TAFARI THOMPSON, 27, of Lodge Causeway, Fishponds, Bristol was ordered to pay £1,0 22 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 110mph in a 70mph zone in Chepstow on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 22 on October 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TRESSA WILLIAMS, 51, of no fixed abode, Newport was fined £40 after she pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Commercial Street on February 27.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

CLINTON DAVIES, 54, of no fixed abode, Cardiff was fined £120 after he admitted a public order offence in Newport on March 23.

He must pay £85 costs.