DAVID PATTERSON, 19, of Coed Yr Haf, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a glass panel at the custody desk at Ystrad Mynach police station and being drunk and disorderly on High Street, Blackwood on March 11.

He must pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

MACAULEY O'SULLIVAN, 22, of Brookland Road, Risca must pay £110 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison in that he showed aggressive and disrespectful behaviour towards probation staff.

GARION HIGGS, 29, of Mission Court, Newport was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence on March 13.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

MAX COLLINS, 37, of Caerleon Road, Newport must pay £811.39 in fines, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to two counts of making off without paying for fuel and one of failing to surrender to custody at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court.

JAMIE WILLIAM WESTACOTT, 34, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport was banned from driving for six months after it was proved in absence that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,314 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAMUEL REARDON, 34, of Mellon Street, Newport must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine on June 9, 2021.

KIERON EMMETT, 30, of Lansbury Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly was jailed for eight weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance on March 12.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for five years and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

MICHAEL JOHN HINTON-SMITH, 61, of Brecon Heights, Victoria, Ebbw Vale must pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on College Road on October 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HEIDI BUXTON, 33, of Boscombe Spa Road, Bournemouth was fined £300 after she admitted two counts of assaulting a police officer in Caerphilly on March 9.

She must also pay a £120 surcharge, £85 costs and £50 compensation.

JEFFREY MOSS, 58, of Severn View Road, Woolaston, Lydney was banned from driving for 19 months after he admitted drink-driving on the B4245 in Caldicot on March 11 with 75 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.