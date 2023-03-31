Christopher Elgifari, 31, has been detained by South Wales Police, while the 54-year-old delivery driver remains in critical condition in hospital.

Police were called to the incident on North Road at around 12.49pm on Tuesday, March 29.

They believe the alleged victim had been delivering parcels when his white van was stolen from Laytonia Avenue in Cathays, Cardiff.

The 31 year-old Llanrumney man has been detained by South Wales Police. (Image: Canva)

Describing the incident on Tuesday, South Wales Police Detective Chief Inspector, Matt Powell, said: “We can now confirm that the van was a delivery vehicle stolen from nearby Laytonia Avenue while the victim was delivering parcels in the street.

“During the theft, it is believed the van collided with the owner, who has then been carried by the vehicle for a considerable distance until it came to a halt on North Road.

“This is a shocking incident, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family, who continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

The delivery driver was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Elgifari, from Llanrumney in the east of the city, will appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court today.

A 39-year-old man was previously arrested in connection with the incident but has since been released without charge.

A white van has also been seized.

If you’ve witnessed or been the victim of crime please report it to us.



Reports are dealt with by our control room in exactly the same way whether you report it online or by telephone 👉 https://t.co/eymUwDpphS



🚨 In an emergency, always dial 999 pic.twitter.com/ZqHjaCygCX — South Wales Police (@swpolice) March 28, 2023

South Wales Police Detective Chief Inspector, Matt Powell, said: “This latest arrest is a significant development in the investigation, and we would again like to thank those who have contacted us with crucial information.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has not yet come forward but was in the area of Laytonia Avenue and North Road between 12.45pm and 12.50pm on Tuesday, especially those who were present when the van came to stop with the victim trapped underneath, and as the suspect ran away.

“The victim’s family are devastated by what has happened and continue to be supported while they remain by his bedside.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police online or through 101, quoting occurrence number 2300099389.