Zach Gibbs, 28, pleaded guilty to being concerned in a making an offer to supply heroin and cocaine in Caerphilly.

The offences took place between October 10, 2021 and August 23, 2022, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard.

Gibbs, of no fixed abode, Cardiff appeared in court via video link from the city’s prison.

He is due to be sentenced on April 25.

Gibbs was remanded in custody by Judge Neil Bidder KC.