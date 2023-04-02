A MAN has admitted class A drug trafficking offences.
Zach Gibbs, 28, pleaded guilty to being concerned in a making an offer to supply heroin and cocaine in Caerphilly.
The offences took place between October 10, 2021 and August 23, 2022, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard.
Gibbs, of no fixed abode, Cardiff appeared in court via video link from the city’s prison.
He is due to be sentenced on April 25.
Gibbs was remanded in custody by Judge Neil Bidder KC.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here