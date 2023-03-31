A TEENAGER has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with supplying amphetamine in the city.
Joseph Tucker, 18, from Newport is accused of two counts of possession of the class B drug with intent to supply on February 15 and March 23.
The defendant, of Windsor Road, is due to appear before the crown court on April 11.
Tucker was remanded in custody.
