Gwent Police said the man, aged 30, had been a passenger in a black Skoda Octavia which was involved in the crash, which happened at around 4.10pm yesterday, Thursday.

A doctor pronounced him dead at the scene, and the man's next of kin are being supported by specialist police officers.

A section of Greenforge Way was shut for several hours after the Skoda and a silver Ford Focus crashed, prompting a major emergency services response that included police, paramedics, firefighters, and two air ambulance helicopter crews.

The driver of the Skoda, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol and is in a critical condition, a spokesperson for Gwent Police said on Friday.

Three people were travelling in the Ford. They were a 23-year-old woman and two boys aged five and three.

They have all attended hospital and their injuries "are not thought to be serious", the police said.

Officers investigating the crash have appealed for anyone who was travelling in Greenforge Way between 4pm and 4.30pm on Thursday, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage which could help them, to get in touch.

Anyone who can help the investigation should call 101, quoting log reference 2300102098, or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media.