The 2 Sisters Food Group, which runs the former RF Brookes food factory in Rogerstone, has today, Friday, ceased its operations in Llangefni, Anglesey, with the reported loss of 700 jobs.

That move came after a "review of our UK poultry division" found "continuing challenges facing the food manufacturing sector", the company said at the time of the decision.

But the firm told the Argus its Rogerstone plant was "unaffected" by the decision to shut down the Llangefni site.

The Argus had sought clarity on whether that move would have consequences for the food producer's Gwent workers.

The firm told our sister publication the Rhyl Journal "almost a third of colleagues [at the Llangefni site] have either secured or applied for roles elsewhere", including "113 colleagues who have found jobs in Anglesey or the North Wales region".

Nationally, 2 Sisters produces an estimated one-third of poultry products consumed in the UK.

The company's factory at Rogerstone produces ready meals and is described as "one of the largest meals factories in Europe".