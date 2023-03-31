Luke Foreshew, of Raglan Close, Talywain, was in Cardiff Crown Court earlier today, Friday, awaiting sentence for multiple counts of attempting sexual communication with a child.

The offences took place in 2021 and 2022.

Julia Cox, prosecuting said that from Christmas 2021 until January 2022 Foreshew was in contact with what he thought was a girl named Ellie.

‘Ellie’ appeared to be a 12-year-old girl, who Foreshew began contact with using the messaging app Kik.

However, Ellie was a decoy.

"The defendant used his own Kik account to message her, saying things like 'hey gorgeous girl' and 'let’s chat and see where it leads'," Ms Cox said.

The court heard how the transcript of his messages to Ellie was 23 pages long. It included requests from Foreshew for photographs of Ellie and comments about her body.

He also asked her for pictures of her in her underwear.

The intelligence operation then found that there were further communications with another child – also a decoy.

‘Holly’ was contacted by Foreshew on January 15, 2022. He indicated that he was 25, she that she was 13.

Messages sent by Foreshew quickly became sexual. He said he “loved her” and asked for pictures of her in her underwear.

He went on to tell her that he was naked and sent her videos showing him masturbating.

He then messaged her saying “I hope you love the video baby”.

More messages were discovered on a mobile phone belonging to Foreshew. They dated to August 2021.

Alicia G – another decoy child – had been contacted by Foreshew, this time using Facebook Messenger.

The messages were again of a sexual nature. He said that he was 24 years old at this time and acknowledges her age – though he says that she looks 18.

He tells her that he “feels horny”.

During a police interview after his arrest, Foreshew admitted to the offences. He had been on the sex offenders register at the time of the offences due to a previous conviction in 2017.

Ieuan Bennett, defending, said: "The defendant’s mother is with him in the dock today. He suffers from myotonic dystrophy."

Mr Bennett asked the court to take this into account.

"He rarely goes out," Mr Bennett said.

"He has led a restrictive lifestyle for a long time.

"He has found it difficult to befriend anyone his own age and has spiralled into creating a false social life. He needs a degree of guidance."

The court also heard none of the decoys were being run by police officers, but an unidentified third party.

Judge Paul Hobson told the court: "I find this case exceptionally difficult. I don’t intend to send him to prison."

He stated he instead intends to impose a community order.

Judge Hobson adjourned the case until April 14 so that he could “be sure of the ground I am standing on before I make the order”.

What is myotonic dystrophy?





Myotonic dystrophy is a genetic condition that causes progressive muscle weakness and wasting.

Myotonic dystrophy can affect muscles of movement and often affects the heart, breathing and swallowing muscles, bowels, eyes and brain.