If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Candy, one year old, female, Labrador.





Candy is such a happy, confident girl that usually greets you with a big waggy tail and lots of kisses.

Candy is only a young girl and will need some training to ensure she grows into a well-rounded girl.

Candy already walks beautifully on the lead and gets along with all the dogs here.

Candy loves playing with her friends, getting lots of snuggles and treats.

Candy has been seen by our vet who thinks she may have bilateral luxating patellas and potential development of hip dysplasia, this may improve with building up muscle with gentle exercise, but will need monitoring.

Candy is such a darling girl who has improved so much since she first arrived, if you think you have the right home for Candy please apply.

For more information on Candy click here.

Witchie, seven years old, female, Cocker Spaniel.





Witchie is a little timid when she first meets you but after some kind words and patience she starts to come out of her shell.

Witchie’s favourite thing in the entire world is her dog friends, she loves every dog that she meets and loves playing with them, snuggling up for bed and when she’s around them her tail doesn’t stop wagging.

Witchie is looking for a home with another resident dog to show her how to live in a home, she can live with dog-savvy children aged 12+ who are respectful of her needs.

She is learning how to walk on a lead and harness and is doing well but still a little nervous about it.

Witchie makes us happy every single day and would make one loving family very lucky.

For more information about Witchie, click here.

Bell, 11 months, female, Pomsky.





Bell has been with us for the past five months and is about to spend her first birthday in kennels.

Bell is a happy, energetic girl who just wants to be loved and give love.

She has already been through a lot despite her young age and has come through some difficult surgeries and is now in perfect health.

She still acts like a puppy and needs some training to ensure she becomes a well-rounded girl.

Bell can live with other dogs that match her bouncy energy or can easily be an only dog if there’s someone home most of the day to keep her company.

Bell can live with dog-savvy children who can handle a bouncy, happy dog.

She already walks perfectly on a lead and loves to go out on adventures.

If you think you have the right home for Bell please put an application in and make this girl's first birthday one she’ll want to remember.

For more information about Bell click here.

Wisdom, 12 weeks old, female, Pomeranian cross Poodle.





Wisdom is one of the 31 unsold puppies that came to us mid March from breeders.

She is a beautiful, shy little girl who isn’t used to being handled but is getting braver everyday.

Once in our arms she settles and starts to enjoy a cuddle.

Wisdom will need a kind, confident resident dog to help her settle into a home as she has never lived inside before and this will be scary for her.

She can live with dog-savvy older children who are respectful of her needs.

Wisdom is such a sweet little pup with a whole world to explore and would very much like to be in a kind loving home as soon as possible.

For more information about Wisdom click here.

Rosie, three years old, female, German Shepherd.





Rosie is an absolute angel to look after her in kennels and is a firm favourite here at the rescue.

Her kennel mum has taken her out to Pen Y Fan and she was perfect.

Rosie walks beautifully on the lead and always has people stop to give her strokes because she is so beautiful.

When Rosie went to Pen Y Fan she walked over 32,000 steps with no difficulty and has shown no stiffness or discomfort afterwards.

Rosie would be the perfect family dog in a home with or without children.

She can live in a home with other resident dogs or in the right circumstances can live as an only dog in the right home.

She has lived in a home before but after being in kennels may need gentle reminding of house training.

Rosie is the perfect dog and deserves to be a family’s whole world as soon as possible.

If you think you’re the right home for Rosie please apply for this gorgeous girl.

For more information on Rosie click here.