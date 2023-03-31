A series of outbuildings were targeted in Monmouthshire on Sunday, March 26 and Monday, March 27, according to Gwent Police.

Thieves stole items from five of the properties, including chickens, chicken feed, tractor batteries, and power tools such as a chainsaw, a strimmer, a metal detector and a brush cutter.

Police said the items were stolen from buildings including "barns, sheds and stables", and the force has urged Monmouthshire residents and business owners to "remain vigilant".

Inspector Carl Morgan, of Gwent Police, said: "We are not ruling out the possibility that these burglaries are all linked.

"Investigations are ongoing and we would urge people to call us should they see any suspicious activity as soon after the event as possible.

"We are asking people to be vigilant and secure their property best they can and invest in CCTV and alarms if possible."

Gwent Police is appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage or information relating to these incidents to contact the force by calling 101.

You can contact Gwent Police via social media on Facebook and Twitter, or alternatively, report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.