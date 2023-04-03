A team from Welsh inspection agency Estyn was full of praise for pupils’ behaviour and attitudes to learning after a visit to Llanyrafon Primary School, in Cwmbran.

The inspectors also commended teachers for providing "a strong culture of safeguarding" and leaders for making the school’s approach to well-being "a significant strength".

Llanyrafon’s headteacher has welcomed the report, and Torfaen Council said the school should be "very pleased" with Estyn’s findings.

When visiting the school in January, the inspectors said the pupils’ behaviour was "exemplary" and children "engage well with learning".

Pupils are "confident, articulate speakers" who "influence the life and work of the school when they take on leadership roles and responsibilities" by planning actions that "improve the school day and support the local community".

They develop "strong, nurturing relationships with staff and respectful friendships with each other", and "set themselves high standards".

Teachers at the school "create calm, productive environments where pupils interact thoughtfully with each other" and "ensure learning experiences are planned carefully".

Staff have created "a caring community for pupils and their families", the inspectors said, adding that the "warm and supportive ethos helps all pupils to settle easily into school life and contributes to their well-being and happiness".

Estyn also praised the school’s leaders, including the headteacher, who "in a short time… has brought a committed team of teachers and support staff together to plan and effect significant improvements".

Leaders and governors are "committed to tackling poverty in the local community and work with local organisations to identify ways to support families" through schemes such as clothing and book swaps.

Following Estyn’s findings, headteacher Eve Rowlands told the Argus: "As a school we are very proud of our recent Estyn inspection report and are pleased that the importance that we place on pupil wellbeing has been recognised. We look forward to continuing and building upon our good practice."

Richard Clark, Torfaen Council’s cabinet member for education, added: "The staff and pupils at Llanyrafon Primary should be very pleased with this Estyn report.

"Not only did the inspectors praise pupils for their attitude to learning but they also rightly recognised the school's nurturing approach to all forms of education."