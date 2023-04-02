“Greedy” fraudster Alexandra Carnell, 35, from Cwmbran, conned investors, suppliers and a grieving family, the latter when she acted as a letting agent for their estate.

She was blasted by Judge Shomon Khan who told her: “You were living a lavish lifestyle, using investment money to pay for holidays and a lodge in West Wales.

“Why you wanted to compete with your affluent friends, I'm afraid, still makes no sense to me.”

Peter Donnison, prosecuting, told Merthyr Crown Court how crooked businesswoman Carnell had ripped off investors when she was a director of Uproots Technology Ltd.

One of the victims in that £119,424 fraud was Carnell’s business partner Ceri Cassell.

The defendant also swindled web development company Automise after hiring them to do work for Uproots as she planned to go into the lettings market.

Carnell left them £44,000 out of pocket after failing to settle invoices.

She cheated the family of Michael Henderson after the businessman and solicitor died of cancer in 2017.

Carnell kept £9,000 that should have gone to his estate from rental property income when she acted as a letting agent.

The defendant, of Glan Rhyd, Coed Eva, pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud.

She had no previous convictions.

Mr Donnison read victim impact statements to the court.

Automise’s Simon Hodgkinson said: “We had to play cat-and-mouse with Miss Carnell on a daily basis.

“She would regularly change her plans at the last minute.

“Every day seemed to bring a new crisis.

“I have never been lied to so frequently. Her deception caused untold stress.”

Investor Andrew Savini revealed: “I couldn’t sleep and felt physically sick for a number of months.”

Mr Henderson’s widow Marion Henderson said: “She has caused our family emotional upset and distress.”

The defendant’s barrister Philippa Eastwood said her client was a mother who was the “primary carer” for her children.

Carnell lives with her husband but they “lived separate lives”.

The defendant hasn’t taken any paid employment since her offending but had carried out charity work, the court was told.

“This wasn’t particularly sophisticated offending,” her lawyer said.

“It was going to be discovered eventually.”

Carnell suffers from “serious medical conditions”.

Sentencing her, Judge Khan said: “These were decent, honest people.

“You pitted people against each other and you created an atmosphere of blame.

“It was all a way of sowing division.

“Dishonesty became greed.

“These were unpleasant offences. You were syphoning off money for your own benefit.

Judge Khan added: “Your fraudulent activities have caused financial and emotional harm to a number of victims.

“All of these victims trusted you – some of them considered themselves to be your friends.

“You took advantage of friendships and you were motivated by greed.”

Carnell was jailed for two years and is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing.

Gwent Police were contacted for a custody photograph of the defendant but they did not have one as it was a postal requisition case.