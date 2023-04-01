Matthew Cripps was condemned by a judge for a “heartless, brutal and cruel attack” on his then-partner.

The Caerphilly thug thrust an unopened can of lager into her face and punched, stamped and strangled her during an assault fuelled by drugs and alcohol.

The woman thought she was going to die at the hands of the 41-year-old Cripps, who has a history of abusing women, with previous conviction for stalking and assault.

Sentencing him at Newport Crown Court, Judge Richard Williams told the defendant: “This was by any measure a heartless, brutal and cruel attack.

“You have an established track record over a period of years of being an abuser of women with whom you form relationships.”

Megan Jones, prosecuting, said: “The defendant and the victim had been in a relationship for around six months.

“An argument broke out when a friend visiting the property told him not speak to her the way he did.

“There was a scuffle and the defendant’s teeth were knocked out and it was he who called the police to get the friend out of the house.

“He then started punching the TV, causing it to smash, before he grabbed the complainant and threw her to the floor.

“The defendant picked up a full, unopened can of lager and pushed it into her face.”

Cripps then punched her to the nose and kicked and stamped on her ribs.

“She described being in agony and says she felt terrified and thought he wasn’t going to stop,” Miss Jones told the court.

“The defendant started strangling her and she believed he was going to kill her – she thought she was going to die.

“She can’t remember anything until she woke up the next day.

“Steps were taken from preventing her receiving medical attention.”

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman said: “Even though Cripps is in prison he is still trying to contact me to drop the charges.

“He is so dangerous and capable of killing me.”

Cripps, of Llys Nant Pandy, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and battery.

The defendant was handed an extended sentence of 10 years made up of six years in prison plus four years on extended licence.

He will have to serve a minimum of four years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

Cripps was made the subject of an indefinite restraining order.