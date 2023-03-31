Overnight closures and roadworks will impact various parts of the motorways around Newport, Cardiff and Swansea.

These are the sections of the M4 and M48 that will experience road closures and delays this weekend.

M48 and M4 closures this weekend

The M4 will be closed westbound at junction 47, Penllergar, from 8am tonight (March 31) until 6am tomorrow (April 1). This is due to survey work. M4 - westbound, junction 24 to 26: The M4 will be closed from junction 24, Coldra, to junction 26, Malpas from 8pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning. This is due to maintenance work.

M48 - eastbound, junction 1: Roadworks are causing severe delays eastbound on the exit slip at junction 1. These delays have been ongoing since early February and are expected to last until Wednesday, April 5.

Extra work, including barrier repairs, is planned from Monday, April 3 to Wednesday, April 5 which is expected to add to the delays.

M48 - eastbound, junctions 1 to 2: Moderate disruptions are expected eastbound on the M48 between junctions 1 and 2 due to roadworks. These works have been ongoing since early February and are expected to be finished on Wednesday, April 5.

Extra work, including barrier repairs, is planned from Monday, April 3 to Wednesday, April 5 which is expected to add to the disruptions.