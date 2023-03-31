Roadworks are set to cause closures and "severe" delays on the M4 and M48 this weekend starting tonight.
Overnight closures and roadworks will impact various parts of the motorways around Newport, Cardiff and Swansea.
These are the sections of the M4 and M48 that will experience road closures and delays this weekend.
M48 and M4 closures this weekend
- M4 - westbound, junction 47: The M4 will be closed westbound at junction 47, Penllergar, from 8am tonight (March 31) until 6am tomorrow (April 1). This is due to survey work.
- M4 - westbound, junction 24 to 26: The M4 will be closed from junction 24, Coldra, to junction 26, Malpas from 8pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning. This is due to maintenance work.
- M48 - eastbound, junction 1: Roadworks are causing severe delays eastbound on the exit slip at junction 1. These delays have been ongoing since early February and are expected to last until Wednesday, April 5.
Extra work, including barrier repairs, is planned from Monday, April 3 to Wednesday, April 5 which is expected to add to the delays.
- M48 - eastbound, junctions 1 to 2: Moderate disruptions are expected eastbound on the M48 between junctions 1 and 2 due to roadworks. These works have been ongoing since early February and are expected to be finished on Wednesday, April 5.
Extra work, including barrier repairs, is planned from Monday, April 3 to Wednesday, April 5 which is expected to add to the disruptions.
- M4 - westbound, junction 21 to 23: Expect moderate disruptions westbound on the M4 between junctions 21 and 23. This is due to roadworks.
- M4 - eastbound, junction 22 and 23: There will be slight disruptions on the M4 eastbound between junctions 22 and 23. The roadworks have been ongoing since mid-Febraury and will be running through until April 14.
- M4 - westbound, junction 18 to 20: There will be slight delays on the M4 between junctions 18 and 20. These roadworks have been ongoing since the middle of March and are expected to last until September.
