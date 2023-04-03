Police were called to Joshua Seivwright’s Newport home after a tip-off that a man had just left there “with blood coming from his face”.

When officers raided the address at 6.50am on Thursday, November 24 last year they found the defendant in bed, prosecutor Andrew Kendall said.

Police seized an iPhone which contained drug-related messages to a small number of customers offering cannabis for sale.

Seivwright, 19, of Dewstow Street pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

The offence was committed while he was on licence after being released halfway through a 33-month custodial sentence for trafficking crack cocaine.

It was said in mitigation for Seivwright that his current offending was a “short-lived enterprise”.

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, told the defendant: “This offence was committed while you were on licence and shortly after you were released from custody.

“It is so serious that only a sentence of immediate custody can be justified.”

Seivwright was jailed for four months.

Newport Crown Court heard how he had been recalled to a young offender institution to serve the remainder of his 33-month sentence.