Simon O’Neil drove at 52mph over the limit in a 70mph zone on the M48 eastbound at Caldicot, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.

He pleaded guilty to speeding in a BMW 520d on September 14 last year.

O’Neil wasn’t disqualified as he would “lose his job” and because of the “effect on his mental health”.

The 51-year-old, of Welsh Street, Chepstow was fined £660 and must pay a £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.