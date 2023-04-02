A BMW driver has avoided a ban after he was caught speeding at 122mph on the motorway.
Simon O’Neil drove at 52mph over the limit in a 70mph zone on the M48 eastbound at Caldicot, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.
He pleaded guilty to speeding in a BMW 520d on September 14 last year.
O’Neil wasn’t disqualified as he would “lose his job” and because of the “effect on his mental health”.
The 51-year-old, of Welsh Street, Chepstow was fined £660 and must pay a £264 surcharge and £90 costs.
His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel