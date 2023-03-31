Ieuan Hale, 25, from Blackwood tried to outrun the law before he crashed his Citroen DS3 into a roundabout.

The learner driver said he’d got behind the wheel to look for his dog after his pet had jumped out a window while he was smoking.

Hale’s barrister William Bebb said his client’s actions were committed in “a moment of madness”.

The pursuit took place over two counties after starting in Gelligaer, Caerphilly and ending in Merthyr Tydfil.

The defendant was handed a suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink-driving, failing to stop, driving with no insurance and driving without a licence.

The dashcam footage was provided by CPS Wales.