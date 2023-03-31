The drugs were seized in the Cwmbran area in the early hours of this morning.

According to Gwent Police the proactive warrant aimed to disrupt criminality in communities, and the offender has been “dealt with.”

The drugs were sized this morning by police (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “An early start for the team this morning. #TorfaenNET, #PontypoolNPT & #CwmbranNPT have conducted a proactive warrant in the Cwmbran area, disrupting criminality in our communities.

“Offender has been dealt with after class B drugs seized.”