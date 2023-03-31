Andrew Lester, 39, of Tillery Street, Abertillery, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) in the town last summer.

He also admitted assault by beating and criminal damage.

All three offences were committed on June 23, 2022.

One the day of the attacks, former police officer Kerry Hagerty knocked on Lester's door.

He was working for a debt management company and was looking to speak to Lester about a payment plan.

Upon opening the door, Lester swore at Mr Hagerty, took his sunglasses from him and snapped them.

He then threw a punch at him and knocked him to the ground.

Jenna Taylor then ran over, but Lester spat at her before headbutting her.

He was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Mr Hagerty, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in the attack, required an operation under general anaesthetic to relocate his elbow.

He has required ongoing treatment since then.

In a victim statement, dated August 1, 2022, the former police officer said he was “still in shock”.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this before,” he said.

“It was a totally unprovoked attack.

“I cannot play with my grandchildren.

“He was hell-bent on assaulting me.”

A further impact statement says that Mr Hagerty still experiences the effects of the attack on a day-to-day basis.

“My elbow joint has a crunchiness to it,” he said, explaining he has needed to undergo extensive physiotherapy which remains ongoing.

Lester has a history of violent offending, with 15 convictions for 25 offences on his record before this latest case.

Joshua Scouller, defending, said: "Through me he wishes to extend his apologies. He accepts this was a horrendous injury to have sustained.

"He accepts he’s caused it, but the degree of severity was unforeseen.

"He accepts his reaction was not appropriate.

"He has been his father’s carer for a significant period of time. His father relies upon him."

However, while the judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, noted Lester's struggle with anxiety and depression, he said he was "concerned that you lack genuine remorse".

"I wonder whether you understand the consequences of your actions," he said.

"There had been anti-social behaviour in your area, with children knocking on your door to wind you up.

"The defence say that this contributed to the incident."

Lester was sentenced to 21 months in prison for the charge of causing GBH, as well as three months for the charge of common assault, to run concurrently.

There was no further sentence for the charge of criminal damage.