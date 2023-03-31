Officers based in Torfaen said they were "investigating [a] number of thefts in the Croesyceiliog area that occurred during Wednesday night or Thursday morning".

The officers said "three males have been arrested, but enquiries are ongoing".

Gwent Police has appealed to the public for help with the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the force by calling 101 or sending Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting crime reference number 2300101310.

Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.