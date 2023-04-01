A GWENT woman was taken to court for failing to pay her TV licence.
Liza Evans, 40, from Cwmbran pleaded guilty to using a colour television without a licence on May 27, 2021.
She was left with a £214 bill after being prosecuted by TV Licensing.
Evans, of Rhymney Court, Thornhill was ordered to pay £120 costs at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court as well as a £60 fine and a £34 victim surcharge.
She is due to pay the balance at a rate of £20 a month starting on April 21.
A TV licence costs £159 per year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel