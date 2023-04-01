Liza Evans, 40, from Cwmbran pleaded guilty to using a colour television without a licence on May 27, 2021.

She was left with a £214 bill after being prosecuted by TV Licensing.

Evans, of Rhymney Court, Thornhill was ordered to pay £120 costs at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court as well as a £60 fine and a £34 victim surcharge.

She is due to pay the balance at a rate of £20 a month starting on April 21.

A TV licence costs £159 per year.