A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to attacking a man in Newport.
Karina Brooks, 26, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on her victim in the city on February 2.
The defendant, of Evesham Court, Newport, is due to be dealt with on May 12 after a pre-sentence is prepared.
Brooks was granted conditional bail after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
