WITH Bank Holidays on the horizon as the Easter weekend approaches, here is what will happen with the bin and recycling collections across Torfaen.
Crews will be working the Easter bank holidays this year, so there are no changes to collection days.
The council have asked residents to "please put your recycling and waste out on your usual collection day".
The Household Waste Recycling Centre will remain open as per summer opening hours:
- Monday to Saturday 8am to 5.45pm
- Sunday 9am to 5.45pm
The Steelhouse reuse shop also will be open as usual between 9.30am to 4.30pm daily.
There is also still the chance to have your say about the proposed changes to the frequency of purple lidded bin collections.
Get involved at the council website - getinvolved.torfaen.gov.uk/bins
The council say the change is a part of a series of changes the council is making to meet the Welsh Government’s 70 per cent recycling target by 2025.
