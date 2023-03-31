Live

St Martins Road Caerphilly closed as 13-year-old taken to hospital

By Lauran O'Toole

  • A 13-year-old has been taken to hospital after a three way crash along St Martins Road, Caerphilly.
  • The crash involved a car, a van and pedestrians.
  • The incident is ongoing and the road remains closed.
  • The closure is impacting the junction of Cardiff Road and Mountain Road.
  • Gwent Police is advising those travelling to avoid the area.

