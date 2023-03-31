- A 13-year-old has been taken to hospital after a three way crash along St Martins Road, Caerphilly.
- The crash involved a car, a van and pedestrians.
- The incident is ongoing and the road remains closed.
- The closure is impacting the junction of Cardiff Road and Mountain Road.
- Gwent Police is advising those travelling to avoid the area.
